Confederate flags are banned from CMA country music festival, officials announce
CMA Fest, one of the biggest country music festivals in the country, is banning Confederate flags. - Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/TNS

One of the biggest country music festivals has put its boot down: No more Confederate flags. The Country Music Association added “Confederate flag imagery of any kind” to the prohibited items list at the upcoming CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee. The four-day festival is scheduled June 9-12 after a two-year postponement during the COVID-19 pandemic, the association announced online. The association said the decision to ban Confederate flag imagery was an updated part of the policy to protect the safety of fans, according to a statement obtained by The Tennessean. “This year’s CMA Fest is our f...