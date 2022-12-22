Conflict of interest? New report sheds light on Ginni Thomas’ contributions to Mike Lee’s election campaign

A new report is shedding light on the conflict of interest surrounding controversial donations contributed to Sen. Mike Lee's (R-Utah) re-election campaign.
According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas — the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — donated to Lee's campaign twice in the same election cycle.
"Federal campaign disclosures show Thomas donated $750 to Lee’s 2022 campaign — $500 on Oct. 19 and another $250 on June 30 following his primary election win," the news outlet reported. "According to Federal Election Commission records, Thomas also donated $250 to Lee’s first campaign for Senate in 2010, which was her second-ever donation to an individual campaign."
"Thomas founded the conservative political group Liberty Central in 2009," the outlet wrote. "The following year, Liberty Central endorsed several congressional candidates, the first being Lee."
The report also offered more insight into the connection between Thomas and Lee. "Lee and Thomas were both involved in the effort to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election," the report reads. "They both texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows after the election was called for President Joe Biden."
"Both Thomas and Lee had connections to conservative lawyer John Eastman’s legally dubious scheme to have states won by Biden submit alternate presidential electors to throw the election to Trump. Lee referenced the plan in texts with Meadows, while the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol reportedly has email correspondence between Thomas and Eastman after the election."
In November, Lee was re-elected after defeating his opponent, Evan McMullin, who ran as an independent candidate. Lee won the election 53% to 42%.