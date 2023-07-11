Congress and Blinken call on the Cuban government to release political prisoners
Lauren Witte/Miami Herald/TNS

Congress and the United States’ top American diplomat called on the Cuban government Tuesday to release all political prisoners, many of whom were arrested for joining pro-democracy protests two years ago. To mark the second anniversary of protests that spread through the island on July 11, 2021, the chairmen of the Senate and House committees dealing with foreign affairs, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, introduced a bipartisan resolution “condemning the ongoing acts of repression and human rights violations against the Cuban people by the Cuban regime, and ca...