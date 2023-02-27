Congresswoman Cori Bush marries member of campaign security team
Cori Bush, seen in June 2022, married a member of her security team this month. - Leigh Vogel/Getty Images North America/TNS

ST. LOUIS — For U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, the campaign trail has led to the altar. Bush's office reported Sunday that "this month," the St. Louis Democrat married Cortney Merritts — a security specialist who was paid more than $62,000 by Bush's campaign in 2022. A press statement from Bush chief of staff Abbas Alawieh noted that Bush and Merritts have been partners "since before her Congressional tenure and is not employed by her Congressional office." The statement described Merritts as a U.S. Army veteran and a security professional. According to Federal Election Commission filings, the "Cori Bus...