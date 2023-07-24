Conspiracy mindset fuels child vaccination hesitancy, new study reveals

New research published in Frontiers in Psychology has found that individuals harboring a conspiracy mindset tend to demonstrate higher hesitancy towards vaccinating children against COVID-19 and measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR). The study also highlighted these individuals’ frequent reliance on politically conservative media sources, which further affirms their beliefs, contributing to a significant challenge in overcoming vaccine resistance among adults responsible for child vaccinations. The researchers conducted this study to understand the role of a conspiracy mindset in shaping people’s ...

Science