Madison Cawthorn unveils his 'Contract with America' that destroys Social Security to 'incentivize' the elderly to work

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has revealed his "New Contract with America" that's designed to destroy Social Security, one of the most successful and life-saving programs in U.S. history, to "incentivize" the elderly to return to work.

That's just one aspect of what Cawthorn describes as a 10-point plan that reads like a far right-wing dream from capitalist kingpins to return America to the days of child labor, seven-day work weeks, and no retirement for senior citizens. But it does call for the federal government to "promote and celebrate the American manufacturing and agriculture industry by incentivizing domestic production," despite the US economy being so on fire the Federal Reserve is poised to dramatically raise interest rates to cool off spending and so-called "inflation."

The youngest member of Congress, currently facing a legal battle that could ban him from keeping his seat over his role in the January 6 insurrection, explained to Fox News his "new Contract With America is really a "retort" to the Green New Deal.

"I think the Green New Deal is much less of a climate plan and much more of a Communist manifesto."

Cawthorn does not reveal who actually wrote the plan, which is in the form of a House resolution (embedded below) – so it has zero chance of passing as long as Democrats hold the chamber.

It includes "slashing government spending by a third by 2031; enacting a balanced budget amendment; and abolishing the income tax and finding a replacement flat tax or consumption tax by 2026," Fox News adds.

"The contract also calls for abolishing the Department of Education, making English the official language of the United States, banning federal funding for critical race theory teachings, and enacting school choice on the federal level so federal dollars follow the students to their school of choice, including private religious schools."

There's also a companion video that looks more like a video game than a rational political agenda.

New Contract with America by Fox News