Controversial Kyle Rittenhouse event at Venetian Resort Las Vegas canceled

The statement added that "no family should ever go through this, and the Schlapps and their legal team are assessing counter-lawsuit options."

Although the Walker staffer in question has so far remained anonymous, they have been able to back up their claims with the help of contemporaneous text messages, which have also been corroborated by other members of Walker's campaign staff.

The staffer not only informed the campaign of the alleged incident shortly after it happened but also recorded videos in its aftermath in which he described Schlapp's actions.

"Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length, and I’m sitting there thinking what the hell is going on, that this person is literally doing this to me,” the staffer said. “From the bar to the Hilton Garden Inn, he has his hands on me. And I feel so f*cking dirty. I feel so f*cking dirty."