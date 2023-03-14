Convicted pedophile and former glam rock star Gary Glitter hauled back to UK prison after early release
British musician Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, seen here during his trial in 2015, has been ordered back to prison for violating the terms of his early release. - Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Notorious pedophile and British glam rock star Gary Glitter was recalled to a United Kingdom prison after violating the terms of his release, the country’s Probation Service announced Monday. Glitter, 78, was released in early February after serving eight years of a 16-year sentence for sex assault crimes against three girls in the 1970s. But after just over one month of freedom, the artist, whose legal name is Paul Gadd, violated his parole terms and was sent back behind bars, BBC News reported. Glitter’s exact violation was not publicized. A Probation Service spokesperson simply told the BBC...