Cook County prosecutors to drop all charges against R. Kelly, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announces
R. Kelly at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on June 6, 2019. - E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Cook County prosecutors intend to drop all charges against imprisoned R&B star R. Kelly, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Monday. The four indictments, all of which allege sexual abuse or assault, will be dismissed Tuesday morning during Kelly’s previously scheduled court date at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Foxx said. Given that Kelly is already facing decades in prison on federal convictions, “our office has decided not to expend our limited resources and court time with the indictments,” Foxx said at a news conference at the Cook County Administration Building, the sam...