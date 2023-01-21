Coronation of Britain's King Charles to be celebrated with street parties, light shows

LONDON (Reuters) - The crowning of Britain's King Charles III this May will be celebrated with traditional processions, a concert at Windsor Castle, street parties, light shows and community volunteering, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday. Charles, 74, automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September. The grand coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla will take place on Saturday, May 6. The crowning, the royal family's major set piece event for 2023, has so far this year been overshadowed by the monarch's son Prince Harry's tell-all memoir in wh...