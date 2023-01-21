Coronation of Britain's King Charles to be celebrated with street parties, light shows

And then there is current top rival Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

According to a report from the Guardian's Lloyd Green, Trump's early campaign events -- from his2024 announcement to his later "major" events have been "duds."

"For those looking for uplift from a Trump campaign, those days are over. Rather, personal grievance and claims of a stolen 2020 election will likely be his dominant themes. For the 45th president, that may bring catharsis," he wrote before predicting, "For everyone else in the Republican party, that spells chaos, headache and the possibility of another Trump defeat at the hands of Joe Biden and the Democrats."

RELATED: Lawyer warns there will be a 'hellish price to be paid' if attorneys take on Trump as a client

Case in point, he notes, was another "Trump speech the public never heard, [and] now is another self-inflicted nothingburger, up there with his much-touted Trump NFT superhero trading cards – a waste of time and attention, a lost opportunity."

"Trump had vowed to deliver a major political announcement later that night. He also promised to resume his signature rallies. Instead, he spoke behind closed doors at Trump Doral, his resort in Miami, to Judicial Watch, a tax-exempt group," Green reported before adding, "Yet for all of his would-be opponents’ missteps, Trump’s road to re-nomination won’t be a coronation. His mojo is missing, his aura of inevitability damaged, if not gone. In the two months since Trump announced his candidacy, he has barely ventured from the confines of Mar-a-Lago, his redoubt by the Atlantic."

The columnist added that Trump is also facing trouble right out of the gate when the Republican primary season begins.

"Trump could well face Chris Sununu, New Hampshire’s popular governor, in the state’s primary. A Trump loss in the Granite State would be monumental. He won that contest seven years ago," Green wrote.

"Beyond that, Trump has suffered a series of recent legal setbacks. Last month, a Manhattan jury convicted the Trump Organization on tax and fraud charges. As a coda, the court imposed $1.6m in fines, the maximum allowed under state law," he elaborated. "To top it off, in Georgia, a Fulton county court will hear arguments this coming week on whether to release a grand jury report on the 2020 election."

"If indicted, Trump’s fate on extradition could well rest with [Ron} DeSantis. Now that’s ironic," he wryly added.

You can read more here.