Coronation of King Charles begins at 6 am ET: How to watch it

Wagner presented a transcript of an exchange between one of Willis' prosecutors and one of the fake electors' defense attorney. Part of the transcript reads., "Either [Elector E] is going to get this immunity, and he's going to answer the question... or we're going to leave. And if we leave, we're ripping up his immunity, agreement, and he can be on the indictment."

"Am I right to focus on this exchange between the prosecutor and one of the defense attorneys where the prosecutor says his name will be on the indictment?" Wagner asked. "Not a potential indictment, but the indictment."



McQuade responds that, "Your reading is fair, Alex. 'The' indictment suggests it's not an if but a when, McQuade said.

"Right now we are kind of sorting out who is going to be a witness and who is going to be a defendant," she added.

McQuade further said that prosecutors "want to go after the bigger fish" in these cases.

