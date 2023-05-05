Coronation of King Charles begins at 6 am ET: How to watch it

A cardboard cut out of King Charles III is seen, as preparations continue for The Coronation on May 5, 2023, in Windsor, England. - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images Europe/TNS
The coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is set to begin at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, and it marks the first time the event will be live-streamed around the world. Coverage of the ceremony will begin as early as 5 a.m. ET in the U.S. and will be broadcast live on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, BBC America and local cable news networks, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The event will also be available to stream live on the royal family’s YouTube channel. Certain streaming services that carry news channels will also have ways to watch the coronation. DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, ...