Coronation organizers wonder if Prince Harry will be a ‘no-show,’ report says
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves from the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on March 27, 2023. - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Even though Prince Harry finally let Buckingham Palace know — more than a week after the RVSP deadline passed — that he would be attending King Charles III’s coronation Saturday, he’s still keeping organizers in suspense about key details about his plans. Sources told The Mail on Sunday that Harry has yet to let organizers know “when he is coming, where is staying, when he is going back and whether he is happy with his seating position” in Westminster Abbey. Organizers even suspect he could pull out at the last minute. The Sun reported last week that Harry’s solo trip to the United Kingdom — w...