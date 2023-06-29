Corruption inquiry in Australia's NSW state uncovers China links to lawmaker

By Kirsty Needham SYDNEY (Reuters) -The former premier of Australia's most populous state engaged in corrupt conduct involving another lawmaker with whom she was in a secret romantic relationship, a years-long corruption inquiry that examined business dealings with China said on Thursday. The New South Wales Independent Commission into Corruption (ICAC) said in a report handed to parliament that Gladys Berejiklian had failed to notify the commission of her concerns that Daryl Maguire, a member of parliament with whom she was in a relationship during her term of office, may have engaged in corr...