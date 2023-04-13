Could 2023 be a quieter hurricane season? Early forecasts hint at below-average year
Boats piled up and destroyed by Hurricane Ian are seen on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on November 7, 2022. - GIORGIO VIERA/Getty Images North America/TNS

MIAMI — After back-to-back years of grueling and devastating hurricane seasons, early forecasts suggest that 2023 may offer a bit of a break — at last. The pre-season forecast from Colorado State University, released Thursday, calls for a below-average hurricane season, thanks to the development of an atmospheric phenomenon called El Niño that dampens storm activity in the Atlantic. CSU predicts this season will include 13 named storms, six of which will become hurricanes and two will become major hurricanes, which is category 3 or higher. An average season includes 14 named storms, seven hurr...

