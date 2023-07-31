Could San Diego Police Department's smart streetlights program infringe upon privacy rights?
For six months in 2020, powerful police spy planes circled Baltimore for 12 hours a day, capturing nearly every movement of the city's residents. A group of grassroots community activists sued the Baltimore Police Department over the program. They argued, in part, that the powerful technology violated their Fourth Amendment rights. In other words, if police wanted to collect that kind of information, they needed a warrant. A year later, a panel of Fourth Circuit judges agreed, saying that because the surveillance program opened "an intimate window into a person's associations and activities, i...