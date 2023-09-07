Coup plotter, money launderer Guy Philippe to be freed from US prison, deported to Haiti

Guy Philippe, a rebel leader in Haiti's Resistance Front, is shown in Gonaives, Haiti, on Feb. 19, 2004. - PETER ANDREW BOSCH/Miami Herald/TNS
MIAMI — Guy Philippe is a man of many moves. The former Haitian police commander once led a government rebellion against a president. He was later elected to a seat in the Haitian Senate just before being captured by U.S. authorities who had hunted him down for nearly a dozen years for pocketing more than a $1 million from Colombian cocaine traffickers. Philippe cut a plea deal with federal prosecutors in Miami, but even then he still tried several times to get his nine-year sentence reduced while representing himself both before and during the pandemic era. Now, the 55-year-old is scheduled t...