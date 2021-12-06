COVID-19 is making amputations more common. Two survivors tell their stories

"Brian Kemp is probably Georgia's most conservative governor in history," Duncan said. "He has done everything he needs to do. We've cut taxes, we've increased teacher pay, we've navigated through a pandemic, we've got $6 billion in a rainy day fund and, quite honestly, David Perdue should know better than this. He's the only one to blame for losing his last election to Jon Ossoff and he ran the worst campaign ever — and that's his fault not Brian Kemp's or Geoff Duncan's or any other Republican's fault."

"What issue do you see him running on?" Berman asked. "I mean, what do you think he big issue for him is then?"

"It appears early on he will try to carry Donald Trump's water on the conspiracy stuff and that seems to be the only tail wind he's got, it's unfortunate," he said. "We what much this play out all across the country. But look, his is a short-term sugar high, it will wear off. The quicker we take our medicine as Republicans and move on and focus on the next election, the next opportunity to lead this country, the quicker we are going to get the White House back, the Senate back, the House back and have opportunities to put our conservative leadership on display."

Duncan urged Trump to stay out of the Peach State.

"We don't need the traveling circus of Donald Trump to stay here in Georgia. We need it to stay down in Mar-a-Lago, working on his handicap playing golf and let us be conservatives here in Georgia and move forward," he said.

Watch:

Geoff Duncan www.youtube.com



