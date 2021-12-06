COVID-19 is making amputations more common. Two survivors tell their stories

Candice Davis, 30, high-fives her brother, Ali Davis, in her hospital bed at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. - Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
PHILADELPHIA -- When Candice Davis contracted COVID-19 in August, she quarantined herself in her South Philadelphia apartment and settled in for what she thought would be a short recovery. But within days, Davis, 30, was in the ER, shocked by the directive she’d just gotten from a doctor: Go on a ventilator, or risk death. Three weeks later, she woke up to her mother, Paige, standing over her. “Baby, I know this is going to be sad,” she said, “but you have to make a decision.” In the weeks she lay unconscious — during which doctors had to transfer her from a ventilator to an ECMO machine, a de...