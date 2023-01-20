CPAC leaves Orlando, keeps Trump as headliner. What about DeSantis?

"There is no argument to condone such an offensive gesture, and we deeply regret the assignment was ever created and distributed to even a small group of students," the letter stated.

Images shared with KRIS 6 show worksheets that have word scrambles and searches titled, "Trigger Words Scramble." The worksheets asked students to guess words based on included definitions and use the slurs in a sentence and match them with colors.

As KRIS 6 points out, Rancier's population of 785 students includes 90 percent who identify as a minority with the majority of students being Black and Hispanic.

