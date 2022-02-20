Credit Suisse denies wrongdoing after client data leaked to media

VIENNA (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Sunday it "strongly rejects" allegations of wrongdoing after dozens of media published results of coordinated, Panama Papers-style investigations into a leak of data on thousands of accounts held there in previous decades. One person leaked the information on the accounts ranging from the 1940s to the 2010s to Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which shared it with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and 46 other news organisations including the New York Times, the Guardian of Britain and France's Le Monde. The allegations in the media art...