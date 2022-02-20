Credit Suisse denies wrongdoing after client data leaked to media

VIENNA (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Sunday it "strongly rejects" allegations of wrongdoing after dozens of media published results of coordinated, Panama Papers-style investigations into a leak of data on thousands of accounts held there in previous decades. One person leaked the information on the accounts ranging from the 1940s to the 2010s to Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which shared it with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and 46 other news organisations including the New York Times, the Guardian of Britain and France's Le Monde. The allegations in the media art...
'Get off your knees, charlatan': Franklin Graham's 'Pray for President Putin' plea sets off wave of criticism
February 20, 2022
A tweet from Christian Evangelical leader Franklin Graham, calling for his followers to "Pray for President Putin today," and not the people of Ukraine who are living in fear they will be invaded by Russia has set off a wave of criticism on Twitter.
According to Graham, who is a notable supporter of former president Donald Trump who has his own cozy relationship with the former KGB head, "This may sound like a strange request, but we need to pray that God would work in his heart so that war could be avoided at all cost. May God give wisdom to the leaders involved in these talks & negotiations, as well as those advising them."
Commenters were quick to point out he didn't ask for prayers for President Joe Biden by name as the United States attempts to intervene and stop what could be a devastating war in the region.
As one commenter pointed out, "Putin literally blew up a passenger airliner and mercilessly murdered 298 people."
Another added, "A fine day to grovel to your overlord$ eh? Get off your knees, charlatan."
You can see some more responses below:
Just the fact that you would ask for prayer and then add "It may sound like a strange request" lets us all know the type of christian you are Franklin! My prayer is that the Lord would soften YOUR heart and that you would be able to "Love like Jesus" before you hurt another soul.— Kurious (@Kurious) 1645226540
A fine day to grovel to your overlord$ eh?\n\nGet off your knees, charlatan. pic.twitter.com/ayke6sQLy6— JB \ud83d\udd4a\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83d\uddfd #NoToChristofascists #NATO (@JB \ud83d\udd4a\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83d\uddfd #NoToChristofascists #NATO) 1645275339
Franklin Graham praying for Putin and not for Biden tells you all you need to know about Franklin Graham.— The USA Singers (@The USA Singers) 1645276753
Don\u2019t you have his phone number? You have met with him several times, and appear to hold him in high regards.https://twitter.com/franklin_graham/status/1372953836009222144?s=21\u00a0\u2026— Ryan Cordell (@Ryan Cordell) 1645285949
Excuse me? \nWe\u2019re not buying what you\u2019re selling Frankie. \nWe\u2019re \u2018praying\u2019 for the Ukrainian people. Not Putin. \nAnd, yes, it\u2019s a real strange request. Just not a surprising one.— Murphy\u2019sLaw\u2764\ufe0f\ud83e\uddac (@Murphy\u2019sLaw\u2764\ufe0f\ud83e\uddac) 1645242863
Putin literally blew up a passenger airliner and mercilessly murdered 298 people.https://news.sky.com/story/russia-lying-over-role-in-flight-mh17-being-shot-down-say-families-of-298-victims-at-murder-trial-12400615\u00a0\u2026— \ud83c\udf31crft (@\ud83c\udf31crft) 1645240857
https://twitter.com/kyivpost/status/1494789379373645835\u00a0\u2026— mike obrien (@mike obrien) 1645276559
Why not just call Putin and give him that advice? Weird to pray for Putin and not like all the innocent people in his path.pic.twitter.com/NUWG60iVGl— \ud83c\udf0e\ud83c\udf0d\ud83c\udf0f (@\ud83c\udf0e\ud83c\udf0d\ud83c\udf0f) 1645236441
People are abandoning religion because of people like @Franklin_Graham so of course he uses social media where he constantly gets dragged. If there is a god she does not like Franky.— Triple Vaxed Seth \ud83d\udc99 \u24cb \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Triple Vaxed Seth \ud83d\udc99 \u24cb \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1645273638
I was baptized by your father in Hartford, CT. You are not your father's son. Anyone who asks for prayers for the devil should be shunned by good people everywhere.pic.twitter.com/cPWPjqtRNy— Vera \ud83d\udc99 Stands With Ukraine \ud83d\udc9b (@Vera \ud83d\udc99 Stands With Ukraine \ud83d\udc9b) 1645251917
'A truck is not a speech': Canadian official issues epic rant on 'liberty' as blockade is finally cleared
February 20, 2022
Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, lashed out at protesters who have clogged roads and bridges in his country for over three weeks because they object to vaccine mandates.
In a largely peaceful operation on Saturday, Canadian officials took advantage of an emergency powers law to arrest protesters and tow vehicles from the streets of Ottawa.
Rae spokes out about the protesters in a tweet on Sunday.
"A truck is not a speech," he wrote. "A horn is not a voice. An occupation is not a protest. A blockade is not freedom, it blocks the liberty of all. A demand to overthrow a government is not a dialogue. The expression of hatred is not a difference of opinion. A lie is not the truth."
Rae's tweet was shared thousands of times within minutes.
A truck is not a speech. A horn is not a voice. An occupation is not a protest. A blockade is not freedom, it blocks the liberty of all. A demand to overthrow a government is not a dialogue. The expression of hatred is not a difference of opinion. A lie is not the truth.
— Bob Rae (@BobRae48) February 20, 2022
'If he bails, the party’s over': The GOP is stuck in an 'unholy alliance' with Trump
February 20, 2022
In her column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Eleanor Clift asserted that former president Donald Trump has the Republican Party over a barrel because they are dependent on his popularity with his rabid base of supporters whose departure could lead to the GOP ceasing to exist as the major party it is now.
Noting that the Republican National Committee is picking up the tab for a substantial amount of the embattled president's legal fees -- even some that have nothing to do with his four years in office -- Cliff said there is no law against it, but that the RNC also realizes it has no choice.
Writing, "There should be a law against such an obvious conflict of interest, but there isn’t, even though the Federal Election Commission for years has urged Congress to extend the 'personal use ban' to funds received from the party committees," the columnist added, "The former president is exploiting the weakness in the law to suit his needs. After an initial dust-up over the RNC paying his lawyers, Trump threatened to bail on the GOP, hinting he might form a third party. That sent RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Romney to the ramparts. Without Trump, there is no party. Paying his attorneys is the fealty that the Boss requires."
RELATED: Trump's conspiracy theories have turned one state's Republican Party into a 'broken machine': report
According to investigative journalist David Cay Johnston, who spoke with Clift, Trump employs an old gangster-style threat that bad things could happen if he doesn't get his way.
"Donald is a master at figuring out how to make it in your interest to solve his problem,” Johnston -- who has written extensively on Trump -- explained. "If Donald ran as an independent, that sinks the party. They have to keep Donald inside the tent because if he bails, the party’s over.”
According to Clift, none of this should come as a surprise to anyone who has watched Trump over the years.
As Norm Eisen, an expert on government ethics explained, "His single greatest skill is his ability to skate at the edge of the law without falling off the edge,” before suggesting, “That extraordinary genius for illegality is about to break."
On that point, Clift added, "Compared to all the legal challenges Trump is facing, having the RNC pay his bills may seem insignificant. But this kind of self-indulgence should rankle party donors."
"The unholy alliance between Trump and the RNC will continue as long as Trump is essential to the GOP, or until Trump’s legal problems overwhelm what the RNC is able to do without implicating itself in his defense," she suggested before adding, "Saying Trump must do anything is like waving a red flag in front of a bull. The former president has spent a lifetime defying rules and, for the most part, getting away with it. That winning streak may be coming to an end, but we’re not there yet."
