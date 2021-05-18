Cremations surpassed burials among California Latinos during the pandemic. Here's why
Renee C. Byer/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When Martha Castro's uncle died of cancer last March, her family had limited options to put him to rest. Statewide closures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic forced funeral homes throughout the state to temporarily halt burials and church services early on in the pandemic. The indefinite delays meant a casket burial for her uncle was off the table. "Our thought was, 'Of course there would be a casket burial,' but because the pandemic had just hit it was: No Mass, no services, not even burial at that particular point," Castro said. "Latinos in general — we're used to lay...