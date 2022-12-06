bennie thompson and liz cheney
Photo by Mandel Ngan at AFP

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has decided it will make criminal referrals to the U.S. Dept. of Justice, based on its interviews with over 1000 witnesses during its 17-month-long investigation.

Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) made the announcement Tuesday, CNN reports.

CBS News’ Robert Costa shares the exchange:

Q: Have you made a decision about whether even to do that or not?

THOMPSON: Yes.

Q: And what was that decision?

THOMPSON: We will.

Q: You will make criminal referrals?

THOMPSON: Yes.

Thompson has not stated who would be referred for criminal prosecution.

Attorney General Merrick Garland recently, in a rare news conference, implied the U.S. Dept. of Justice was frustrated Thompson’s committee has not yet handed over all of the transcripts from its investigation, which is wrapping up before Republicans take the majority next month.