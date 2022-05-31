Critics wonder why Ginni Thomas ‘ethics crisis’ is ignored as Supreme Court investigates its own clerks for Roe leak
Ginni Thomas (By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America - Ginni Thomas, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56638177)

The Marshal of the United States Supreme Court has begun her investigation into the nearly unprecedented leak of a draft majority opinion that is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade. But as that investigation gets underway, some online are asking why the Court and other government entities are ignoring the actions of the spouse of a sitting Supreme Court justice.

Ginni Thomas, a far-right-wing activist and lobbyist, appears to have acted to try to influence both the White House and state lawmakers to overturn the 2020 election, and has worked to help overturn the 49-year-old Supreme Court decision that found abortion is a constitutional right.

The Supreme Court is "taking steps to require law clerks to provide cell phone records and sign affidavits," CNN reports Tuesday. "Some clerks are apparently so alarmed over the moves, particularly the sudden requests for private cell data, that they have begun exploring whether to hire outside counsel."

Legal experts say the leak of the draft opinion is likely not a crime.

Earlier this month Politico noted that "Justice Clarence Thomas' wife pushed false election subversion claims — and played a key role in anti-abortion messaging. But she's not top of mind lately."

That appears to have changed.

Last week Slate's legal experts Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern wrote: "Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down." Stern offered up some details:

Apparently referring to reports the January 6 Committee has the phone records of then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, including his months-long texts with Ginni Thomas, Stern adds this:

Also last week the watchdog group CREW, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington posted this:

This is their pinned tweet from May 4:

And today:

Over the weekend U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called for Justice Clarence Thomas to resign, be investigated, or impeached:

There are no legal charges against Ginni Thomas and no indication she is being investigated by any law enforcement officials or by the Supreme Court. Even the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack "is not expected to contact the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas," The Washington Post reported last week, despite earlier reports, including from NPR, stating they wanted to speak with her.

Meanwhile, social media users are responding to the CNN article and one by The Daily Beast, and some are wondering why the court is investigating the leak while the Supreme Court justice's spouse goes ignored.