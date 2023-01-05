Crowds arrive during the night for former Pope Benedict's funeral

By Philip Pullella and Crispian Balmer VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Thousands of people began arriving in the dark of the night on Thursday to attend the funeral of former Pope Benedict, a hero to Roman Catholic conservatives who shocked the world by resigning nearly a decade ago. Some began arriving in the Vatican area as early as 4 a.m. (0300 GMT), five and half hours before the funeral presided over by his successor, Pope Francis, was due to begin in St. Peter's Square. As a thick fog shrouded the Italian capital, they started going through security checks before dawn to begin taking their seats...
Trump lost his 'fear factor' as Freedom Caucus no longer takes his orders: Maggie Haberman
January 04, 2023
On CNN Wednesday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman broke down how former President Donald Trump has lost his once-ironclad grip on House Republican lawmakers.
This comes as Trump goes to bat for GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as he tries to clinch the Speakership, but a double-digit contingent of Republicans — the vast majority of whom were endorsed by Trump and elected on a Trump-like platform — repeatedly block him from the necessary margin he needs to win.
"What's interesting about the backdrop of this is you have the former president, Donald Trump, making a public endorsement of McCarthy," said anchor Anderson Cooper. "What he doesn't support is allowing this chaos to continue. That doesn't seem to have changed any minds. In fact, Lauren Boebert, who has been down to Mar-a-Lago and is a creation of Trumpworld, in many regards dissed him, saying he has it wrong."
"That's right," said Haberman. "There's an element of a fear factor that's not present right now. It's worth recalling that this energy, this House Freedom Caucus energy, grows out of the Tea Party, which predates Donald Trump. Donald Trump seized on it and capitalized on it and fueled it and benefitted from it and found common cause with these folks. He didn't create this kind of energy in the House. I think that he believes he did. I think he believes these are people who like him and will do whatever he wants. They're not seeing it that way right now."
To the contrary, in fact, Haberman noted, "McCarthy lost one vote after Trump reissued his support this morning."
"If McCarthy ends up getting a deal and becomes the Speaker, Trump will claim credit," added Haberman. "He will say he was there all along. If McCarthy loses support, Trump will support whoever looks like will be the winner, because that's how Trump behaves. He goes where he sees the wind blowing. This says more about McCarthy than Trump, what's happening in the House right now. It's not a good sign for Trump. Appears weak. He didn't have to. He jumped into this."
'You're not answering my question!' Lauren Boebert gets unexpected grilling from Sean Hannity
January 04, 2023
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Wednesday night found herself on the end of an unexpected grilling from Fox News host Sean Hannity.
Hannity, who has been critical of efforts of rebellious House Republicans to oust leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), asked Boebert why McCarthy should take her advice and drop out of the race to be House Speaker when he has 200 votes behind him, while Boebert and her rebels only count 20.
"Isn't it time for you to pack it in?" Hannity asked her.
"Sean, I understand the frustration, I promise you," Boebert replied.
"I'm not frustrated," replied a frustrated Hannity. "You're not answering my question."
Boebert then claimed that many of the Republicans voting for McCarthy were secretly cheering the rebellious Republicans on and were waiting for McCarthy to drop out of the race before officially switching their loyalties.
"Congresswoman, I'm frustrated by you not answering a direct question," Hannity said. "You said to President Trump that you need to tell Kevin McCarthy that you don't have the votes..."
At this point, Boebert started talking over the Fox News host, which prompted him to shout out, "Hold it, can I finish?"
He then asked Boebert again why McCarthy should drop out when he already has 200 votes.
"Well, Sean, he needs 218 and he does not have 218," she shot back.
"Neither do you!" replied Hannity.
Former funeral director gets 20 years for selling corpse parts from 560 people
January 04, 2023
A former funeral director from Colorado was sentenced to two decades in prison for secretly selling the body parts of over 560 corpses, according to The Daily Beast.
"Megan Hess, 46, pleaded guilty to mail fraud in November under a deal with prosecutors, who dropped the other charges against her," reported A.J. MacDougall. "Her 69-year-old mother, Shirly Koch, was sentenced to 15 years after admitting to mail fraud and aiding and abetting."
"The pair were accused of dissecting the bodies between 2010 and 2018, telling their victims’ families that their loved ones would be cremated," said the report. "Instead, they shipped the parts to medical training companies, which were unaware the bodies had been fraudulently acquired. In some cases, the parts were hazardous, infected with HIV, as well as hepatitis B and C, even as Hess and Koch reassured their buyers the material was disease-free."
Colorado U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan condemned their side hustle as "horrific and morbid and driven by greed."
This is not the first time that people working with bodies have landed in hot water for abusing the trust of families and the public in shocking ways.
Last year, a woman was shocked after learning a doctor used her late World War II veteran husband's corpse in a $500-per-view autopsy show for paying customers at a hotel in Oregon. And in one of the most prominent cases in recent years, unlicensed medical examiner Shawn Parcells got five years for fraud after conducting illegal and uncredentialed autopsies, falsely leading clients to believe he was a doctor.
