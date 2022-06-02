Crowds cheer Queen saluting Jubilee from palace balcony as historic festivities kick off

Levin adds, “At a rally in Texas in January, Trump similarly attacked Willis, along with two other Black prosecutors without mentioning any of the investigators by name, telling his supporters the Fulton County D.A., New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are ‘vicious, horrible people’ and claiming ‘they’re racists, and they’re very sick; they’re mentally sick.’ Then, he encouraged his followers to launch ‘the biggest protest we have ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta, and elsewhere,’ if ‘these radical racist vicious prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal’ — a demand former prosecutors believe could ‘backfire legally’ on him given it sounds a lot like an attempt to obstruct justice.”

On January 2, 2021 — only four days before the January 6 insurrection — Trump infamously demanded that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “find” him enough votes for him to win the Peach State. But it was Biden, not Trump, who legitimately won Georgia in 2020, and Raffensperger, a conservative Republican, refused to go along with Trump — which is why Trump hates him so vehemently.

Levin notes what former federal prosecutor Joyce White Vance, who is often featured as a legal analyst on MSNBC, has had to say about Willis’ investigation. Vance recently told MSNBC’s Katie Phang that Willis needs “proof of the former president’s state of mind,” stressing that Trump was asking Raffensperger to “find him the specific number of votes that he needs” — not urging Raffensperger to conduct a fact-finding investigation, but to find him a “specific” number of votes.

Trump’s exact words to Raffensperger were, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state.” And that demand, Vance told Phang, is “pretty good evidence of criminal intent walking into it.”

“Donald Trump has a long, robust history of getting away with every shady, underhanded, wildly unethical, likely criminal thing he’s ever done in his life,” Levin observes. “Whether it’s stiffing contractors he owes money to, paying a porn star to keep quiet about their alleged affair, or inciting a violent riot in a botched attempt to overturn the results of an election he lost, the comeuppance that would befall other people never seems to come for the ex-president. But according to (Vance), the guy’s luck may be running out thanks to the state of Georgia.”