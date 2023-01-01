Cruise lines ordered to pay more than $400 million for 'trafficking' in confiscated property in Cuba

A U.S. cruise ship at the port in Old Havana, Cuba, in November 2018. - Matias Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS
A federal judge ordered four Florida-based cruise lines that sailed to Cuba to pay more than $400 million in damages to the American company that had the concession to some of the port piers in Havana that had been unlawfully expropriated by Fidel Castro in 1960, the first of its kind ruling under a law that punishes ‘”trafficking in stolen property” in Cuba. The much-anticipated decision by U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom on Friday follows another consequential ruling in March in which she concluded that the four companies — Carnival, MSC SA, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian — committed “traffick...