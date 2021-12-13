Crumbley family estrangement hardens between son, parents as court looms

US-NEWS-MICH-SCHOOLSHOOTING-MCT. - Oakland County Sheriff’s Office/TNS/TNS
The parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley will have no influence, and likely no insight, into their juvenile son's high-stakes criminal case or life in the near term, legal experts say. Ethan Crumbley and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are deliberately estranged, and the teen's court-appointed lawyer, Paulette Michel Loftin, does not plan to cooperate with the parents' legal team despite a long tradition of attorneys following formal and informal agreements to share information. The 15-year-old and his lawyer are expected to make all decisions in a criminal ca...