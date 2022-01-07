Ethan Crumbley's parents denied reduction in $500K bond
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — James and Jennifer Crumbley lost their bid Friday to lower their $500,000 individual bonds on charges of involuntary manslaughter after their son was accused of killing four classmates at Oxford High School. 52-3 District Court Judge Julie Nicholson denied the request, citing the parent's ties to family in Florida, the seriousness of the alleged crimes and their flight to "an abandoned building" in Detroit. During the 25-minute hearing, defense attorney Mariell Lehman requested that lower the bonds for both Crumbleys be lowered to $100,000. She said the Crumbleys would...