Cuba rejected a donation of 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from the US
Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

The Cuban government rejected a U.S. donation of one million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine because the offer came too late and had too many requirements attached, the island’s foreign minister said in a gathering with accredited diplomats in Havana. Bruno Rodriguez said the U.S. State Department reached out to the Cuban embassy in Washington last Friday to make the offer he referred to as “last minute” and “opportunistic.” The minister made the exchange public during an unusual meeting Wednesday in which he complained about alleged U.S. plans to destabilize the communist government and the lack ...