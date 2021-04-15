Cuba replaces 2 high-ranking ministers ahead of Communist Party Congress
AFP/cubadebate.cu/AFP - A picture from Cuban official website cubadebate.cu shows President Raul Castro during the first annual session of Cuban Parliament, on July 15, 2015, at Convention Palace in Havana

Cuba has replaced two high-ranking ministers in the days before the Communist Party Congress, in which Raúl Castro is expected to retire from politics. Cuban state media reported Thursday that Leopoldo Cintra, 79, minister of the armed forces, would be replaced by Álvaro López, 77. Both men fought alongside Fidel Castro’s rebels during the revolution and later rose through the ranks of the military. The sudden departure came two days after officials announced that Ydael Jesús Pérez, 48, would be replacing Gustavo Rodríguez, 57, as minister of agriculture. Authorities also announced several eco...