Cuban artist freed from jail, forced into exile. Other protesters face harsh sentences
People take part in an event to create tickets printed with the face of imprisoned Cuban artist Hamlet Lavastida in order to ask for his freedom, in Madrid, Spain, on July 8, 2021. - Mariscal/EFE/Zuma Press/TNS

Cuban artist Hamlet Lavastida, whom Cuba’s state security held prisoner since June, was released this weekend but forced into exile with his partner, writer Katherine Bisquet, another prominent leader of the island artists’ pro-democracy movement. Another 500-plus Cubans are still under detention in connection with the widespread anti-government protests that shook the Caribbean nation on July 11. Some are facing harsh sentences that could lock them up for several years. “Cuban State Security imposed exile on both of us as the only option for Hamlet’s release,” Bisquet wrote in a statement pub...