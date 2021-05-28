Cuban baseball star César Prieto defects to U.S.
Infielder Cesar Prieto of Cuba flies out during the WBSC Premier 12 Opening Round Group C game against South Korea at the Gocheok Sky Dome on November 8, 2019, in Seoul, South Korea. - Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images AsiaPac/TNS

Cuban baseball player César Prieto, a highly touted 22-year-old infielder, ditched the Cuban national team Wednesday and defected to the United States. Prieto and his then-teammates arrived in Florida on Wednesday to compete in an Olympic qualifying tournament. Hours after the team’s arrival, the Cuban Baseball Federation released a statement confirming Prieto’s departure. The player hopped in a car outside the team hotel almost immediately after their bus arrived, according to baseball journalist Francys Romero. Because of the frosty diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Cuba, the easiest...