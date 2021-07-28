5 Cuban generals have 'mysteriously' died — it's unknown if it's linked to country’s spike in COVID-19

Cuba's flag flies next to a monument to national hero Antonio Maceo in Havana, Cuba. - Dreamstime/TNS
Five Cuban generals — most of them elderly and retired — have died in the past nine days. The Communist regime isn’t saying why but critics suggest the string of high-profile deaths may be linked to skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 as the country struggles to contain its biggest spike yet. One of the dead generals, Ruben Martinez Puente, 79, was indicted in Miami in 2003 for the shooting down of two American private planes over international waters in 1996. Four members of the Cuban exile organization Brothers to the Rescue were killed. At the time, Martinez Puente was the head of the Cuban mili...