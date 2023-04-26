Cuban migrants arrive in Havana as US restarts deportation flights after 2-year halt
Cuban migrants sit on the floor while waiting to be processed at the Border Patrol facility in Marathon, in the Florida Keys, on Jan. 4, 2023. - Carl Juste/Miami Herald/TNS

After a two-year hiatus marked by migration from Cuba of historic proportions, the Biden administration resumed deportation flights to Cuba on Monday under an agreement whose success has been questioned in the past. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior, which handles security and migration matters, confirmed that a deportation flight Monday from the United States to Cuba was the first since Dec. 29, 2020. “The United States has a longstanding policy of removing to their country of origin all foreign nationals who lack a legal basis to stay in the United ...