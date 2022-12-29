Cuban migrants awaiting deportation are freed after US accidentally leaked their information

Several Cuban migrants facing deportation were freed from the detention facility Thursday because their information was accidentally leaked. - John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS
MIAMI — Several Cuban immigrants slated for deportation back to Cuba were instead freed from detention Thursday, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement accidentally posted their confidential data online last month and a U.S. official inadvertently passed the information on to the Cuban government. “I am super happy. It was a saga to get out of Cuba. Thanks to my family who did everything possible and impossible to get me out of here,” said Ronaldo Rodriguez Torres shortly after leaving immigration custody at the Broward Transitional Center, a detention center for immigrants in Pompano Beach...