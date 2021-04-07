Cuban official: Island open to Cuban Americans investing, 'strengthening ties' with Cuba
People wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, queue to buy food in Havana, Cuba on March 22, 2021. - YAMIL LAGE/AFP/AFP/TNS

Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment is opening the door to Cuban Americans who want to participate in foreign investment projects as the island tries to jump-start its beleaguered economy and encourage Washington to loosen sanctions. Katia Alonso, the ministry's director of foreign capital investments, told the Miami Herald by email in response to a list of questions that Cuba won't reject potential business bids from Cuban Americans based on the sole fact that they live in the U.S. — something she said the law has never prohibited, though in the past exile entrepreneurs ha...