Gov. Cuomo issues vaccination mandate for New York state workers, hospital staffers
Andrew M. Cuomo provides a COVID-19 update on June 23, 2021. - Don Pollard/TNS

ALBANY, N.Y. — Following in New York City's footsteps, New York state is making vaccinations or regular COVID-19 testing mandatory for all state employees. Additionally, all patient-facing front-line health care workers in state-run hospitals must be immunized, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. “I think we need dramatic action to get control of this situation,” the governor said during a virtual address delivered to members of the Association for a Better New York. “So in New York, and in our state hospitals, all patient-facing health care workers must get vaccinated. There will be no tes...