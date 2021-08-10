New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment investigation
Andrew Cuomo (AFP)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, blaming politics and changing perceptions of acceptable behavior, has just announced he is resigning from his office after a state Attorney General investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo, after a lengthy statement that included praising himself for having a diverse team, Cuomo announced his resignation will be effective in 14 days.

"I cannot be the cause" of wasted time and money on litigation, Cuomo said, insisting he does not want to be a distraction.