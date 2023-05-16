Cyclone Mocha death toll rises to 41 in Myanmar's Rakhine state

The death toll in cyclone-hit Myanmar's Rakhine state rose to 41 on Tuesday, local leaders told AFP, as villagers tried to piece together ruined homes and waited for aid and support.
Packing winds of up to 195 kilometers (120 miles) per hour, Mocha made landfall on Sunday, downing power pylons and smashing wooden fishing boats to splinters.
At least 41 people died in the villages of Bu Ma and nearby Khaung Doke Kar, inhabited by the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority, local leaders told AFP reporters at the scene.
"There will be more deaths, as more than a hundred people are missing," said Karlo, the head of Bu Ma village near state capital Sittwe.
Nearby, Aa Bul Hu Son, 66, said prayers at the grave of his daughter, whose body was recovered on Tuesday morning.
"I wasn't in good health before the cyclone, so we were delayed in moving to another place," he told AFP.
"While we were thinking about moving, the waves came immediately and took us."
"I just found her body in the lake in the village and buried her right away. I can't find any words to express my loss."
Other residents walked the seashore searching for family members swept away by a storm surge that accompanied the cyclone, AFP correspondents said.
Mocha was the most powerful cyclone to hit the area in over a decade, churning up villages, uprooting trees and knocking out communications across much of Rakhine state.
Myanmar's junta said on Monday that five people were killed, without specifying where.
It was not clear whether that toll included any of those killed in Bu Ma and Khaung Doke Kar.
AFP has contacted a junta spokesman for comment on the new death toll.
'No one has come to ask'
Widely viewed as interlopers in Myanmar, the Rohingya are denied citizenship and healthcare, and require permission to travel outside of their villages in western Rakhine state.
Many others live in camps after being displaced by decades of ethnic conflict in the state.
The United Nations refugee office said it was investigating reports that Rohingya living in displacement camps had been killed in the storm.
It was "working to start rapid needs assessments in hard-hit areas" of Rakhine state, it added.
In neighboring Bangladesh, officials told AFP that no one had died in the cyclone, which passed close to sprawling refugee camps that house almost one million Rohingya who fled a Myanmar military crackdown in 2017.
"Although the impact of the cyclone could have been much worse, the refugee camps have been severely affected, leaving thousands desperately needing help," the UN said as it made an urgent appeal for aid late Monday.
Cyclones -- the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the Northwest Pacific -- are a regular and deadly menace on the coast of the northern Indian Ocean where tens of millions of people live.
Non-profit ClimateAnalytics said rising temperatures may have contributed to Cyclone Mocha's intensity.
"We can see sea surface temperatures in the Bay of Bengal in the last month have been significantly higher than they were even 20 years ago," said the group's Peter Pfleiderer.
"Warmer oceans allow storms to gather power, quickly, and this has devastating consequences for people."
On Tuesday, contact was slowly being restored with Sittwe, which is home to around 150,000 people, AFP reporters said, with roads being cleared and internet connections re-established.
Photos released by state media showed Rakhine-bound aid being loaded onto a ship in commercial hub Yangon.
Rohingya villagers told AFP that they were yet to receive any assistance.
"No government, no organization has come to our village," said Kyaw Swar Win, 38, from Bu Ma village.
"We haven't eaten for two days... We haven't got anything and all I can say is that no one has even come to ask."
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough gloated over the failure of special counsel John Durham's years-long investigation into the federal probe into Donald Trump's ties to Russia.
Trump-era attorney general William Barr tapped Durham to re-examine how the government investigated possible links between the Trump campaign and Russian election interference, but the $6.5 million probe failed to send a single person to jail and resulted in two acquittals, while a former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty to altering an email that a colleague used to seek court approval for surveillance of a Trump adviser.
"This guy was the longest serving special counsel, four years, and the report [issued Monday] offers us no new charges, no new revelations, not even new suggested rules for the FBI," the "Morning Joe" host said. "I mean, they were so horrible, he didn't even suggest any new rules. He also had investigations into political matters that he ended up offering no advice on, just more bad writing and more bush-league posturing to Trumpers. He relitigated cases that he lost in front of juries he faced in the last four years -- not any convictions. It's another sad, pathetic attempt to make suckers -- and we remember this because we showed their headlines -- he wanted to make suckers of pro-Trump cable news hosts and right-wing newspapers that already got burned pedaling his lies before."
"What was his goal?" Scarborough continued. "His goal was to trash premier law enforcement organizations in America and attack the men and women who serve every day at the Department of Justice. The only good news is at least his four-year taxpayer funded boondoggle, that was funded by working Americans, paying him to walk through the fevered swamps of Trumpism is over. Durham has nothing but a tarnished reputation to show for it, but it underlines, again, the fact, and if you listen to what people are saying about this report on the Trump right, it underlines the fact that, well, they hate the FBI. They've turned the premier law enforcement organization into a political punching bag that they say they want to defund. They want to defund the people that protect us from terrorists, protect us from gangs, that protect us from the people who are actively trying to kill us every day."
"It's just absolutely crazy, and this whole report, what was it to do?" Scarborough added. "It was to trash the FBI, it was to investigate the investigators. It went on longer than the underlying investigation. four years, millions and millions of dollars, and nothing to show for it but some really bad, humiliating headlines for pro-Trump newspapers."
Last year saw an increase in gay and trans people reporting physical attacks in France, an activist group said on Tuesday, warning that anti-LGBTQ sentiment remains “anchored” in society.
SOS Homophobie (SOS Homophobia) said in a report that it received just over 1,500 reports of homophobic or other discriminatory behaviour in 2022 via its website and hotline—around the same number as the previous year.
But there was a 28-percent increase in reports of physical attacks, to 184, or roughly one every two days.
“Despite developments in the law and in people’s attitudes, today LGBT people still can’t live freely the way they are,” SOS Homophobie chief Joel Deumier told AFP.
In its report, the group said violent acts against gay and trans people included “ambushes set up using dating apps” and often had “superficial or non-existent motives”.
Among the reports they received were a knife attack on a male couple in the metro, two women finding their car had been repeatedly spat on, a young man battered by five attackers and another told by his neighbor that “your kind doesn’t deserve to live”.
Reports of discrimination included estate agents refusing to sell or rent to LGBTQ couples or families, and public spaces like shops and libraries refusing entry to non-binary or trans individuals.
SOS Homophobie highlighted reports of transphobic incidents, which it said had increased by 26 percent last year, to 227.
Schools especially “often refuse any kind of administrative changes” to pupils’ genders, the association complained.
SOS Homophobie urged the government to launch a “national awareness campaign”, dedicate more resources to investigating homophobic and transphobic crimes, and improve training for police—some of whom still refuse to accept such complaints.
The Cannes Film Festival is poised to launch a blockbuster 76th edition on Tuesday stacked with celebrated auteurs and Hollywood star power, confident that it has weathered the Covid pandemic and upheld its status as the guardian of the big screen. In a belated and welcome sign of change, this year’s line-up features more female directors and a sizable contingent of African entries, while the return of Hollywood silverbacks Harrison Ford (in his final appearance as Indiana Jones) and Martin Scorsese will provide the festival’s marquee premieres.
The world’s glitziest showcase for the movies is oozing confidence once again after Covid forced a no-show in 2020 and a scaled-back summer gathering the next year, fueling speculation of a fatal blow to a wider industry already upended by the rise of streaming platforms.
Talk of the festival’s decline has long been a recurrent theme along Cannes’ palm tree-lined Croisette. Once again it has proved premature. Last year’s edition already signaled a return to form for the festival, on and off the screen, while the roaring premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” – complete with a fly-past tribute to Tom Cruise – proved the Riviera pageant had lost none of its appeal for the Hollywood studios.
The hugely successful sequel was one of three Oscar best-picture nominees to launch at Cannes, cementing the festival’s status as the leading launching pad for the movies. Another nominee was the Palme d’or “Triangle of Sadness” by Sweden’s Ruben Ostlund, who is back in town as head of the 2023 festival jury.
Indy’s last crusade
This year’s “Top Gun slot” will see another iconic character from the 80s crack his whip in James Mangold’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”. Harrison Ford stars in his final performance as the world’s most famous archaeologist, 42 years after he first donned the iconic fedora in “Raiders of the Lost Ark”. The “Indy” celebration will include a tribute to Ford, who will receive an honorary Palme d’Or.
Days later, fellow 80-year-old Martin Scorsese will debut his "Killers of the Flower Moon", exactly half a century after he burst onto the film scene with the screening in Cannes of his seminal “Mean Streets”. Scorsese’s latest work, about a series of murders targeting the oil-wealthy Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma, notably unites his loyal collaborators Robert De Niro and Leonardo Di Caprio.
As a bastion of arthouse cinema and the world’s most glamorous movie shindig, the Cannes Film Festival always needs to strike a balance between auteur worship and Hollywood star power – and between devotion to the past and turning to the future. This year promises plenty of glitter on the red carpet and an intriguing mix of veterans and newcomers.
The flagship Palme d’Or contest sees five past laureates return to the Riviera for more silverware: Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda (“Monster”), Germany’s Wim Wenders (“Perfect Days”), Turkey’s Nuri Bilge Ceylan (“About Dry Grasses”), Italy’s Nanny Moretti (“A Brighter Tomorrow”), and Britain’s two-time laureate Ken Loach (“The Old Oak”).
Fellow Briton Jonathan Glazer has one of the festival’s most eagerly awaited entries with “The Zone of Interest”, shot in Auschwitz and his first feature since 2013’s “Under the Skin”. Brazilian director Karim Ainouz’s “Firebrand” stars Alicia Vikander as Catherine Parr, the sixth and final wife of English king Henry VIII, played by Jude Law, and China’s Wang Bing brings a rare documentary to the competition with “Shanghai Youth”.
As always, works by US filmmakers will provide much of the red-carpet spectacle. Todd Haynes follows up on his 2015 lesbian drama “Carol” with another big-hitting female duo, Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, in “May December”, while Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” leads the A-list charge with Scarlet Johansson, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Edward Norton to name but a few.
In a sign of the times, even the latter cast are likely to be upstaged on the red carpet by “Internet Daddy” Pedro Pascal. The star of “Narcos”, “Game of Thrones” and “The Last of Us” teams up with Ethan Hawke in Pedro Almodovar’s hotly-awaited short, “Strange Way of Life”.
This time for Africa
The festival’s 67th edition will see Cannes break its uninspiring record for female directors with seven women among the 21 vying for the Palme d’Or. It marks a modest increase of two from last year – but a sea-change from the 2012 edition, when there were none.
As the gender-parity advocacy group 50/50 has noted, the average age (48) of female directors in Cannes is noticeably younger than the men’s (65), pointing to signs of a healthy rebalancing among younger generations of filmmakers.
Among the most anticipated is Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher with “La Chimera,” starring Josh O’Connor and Isabella Rossellini. Another talked-about entry, so far for the wrong reasons, is Catherine Corsini's "Homecoming”, a late addition to the competition that has been dogged by controversy over the treatment of child actors on the set and the non-disclosure of an intimate scene involving minors.
Maïwenn, another French director, will get the ball rolling on Tuesday with her curtain-raiser “Jeanne du Barry”, which screens out of competition, casting Johnny Depp as King Louis XV in his first major role since a highly publicized trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Female directors also account for the two African entries in the Palme competition. Tunisia’s Kaouther Ben Hania mixes documentary and fiction in “Four Daughters”, about a woman whose daughters escape to join the jihad in Syria, while Senegalese filmmaker Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s “Banel & Adama” is the rare first feature in the race for cinema’s most prestigious prize.
The selection of Ben Hania and Sy points to a bumper edition for African film, reflecting what festival director Thierry Frémaux hailed as “the emergence of a new generation of filmmakers, women in particular, in North [and West] Africa”. It comes four years after French-Algerian director Mati Diop won a surprise Grand Prix award in Cannes for her debut feature “Atlantique”.
The continent boasts another four entries in Cannes’ official selection this year, all of them in the Un Certain Regard sidebar, dedicated to emerging talent. Casablanca’s everyday life and underworld are the focus of films by Moroccan helmers Asmae El Moudir (“The Mother of All Lies”) and Kamal Lazraq (“Hounds”), while Congolese artist Baloji tells the tale of a child sorcerer in his maiden film, “Omen”. In one of the festival’s most timely films, Mohamed Kordofani explores the roots of South Sudan’s bloody crisis in “Goodbye Julia”, set during the breakaway of South Sudan.
African entries are equally prominent in this year’s parallel selections, including the Directors’ Fortnight and the Acid sidebar, with films from Cameroon (“Mambar Pierrette”), Tunisia (“Machtat”) and Guinea Bissau (“Nome”) set to prove that Cannes’ frenzied bubble is also a microcosm of the world, allowing the audience to travel through space and time.
Lights out?
That’s assuming the lights stay on amid union threats to pull the plug on this and other high-profile events.
The festival will unspool against the backdrop of labour unrest on both sides of the Atlantic, with US screenwriters staging a rare walkout to seek better pay. That strike means the likes of writer-director Scorsese may decline to take questions about their screenplay even as they discuss their directorial work. More worryingly for festival organizers, the home country’s bitter dispute over pensions threatens to kick up a stink in Cannes.
France has for months been roiled by sometimes violent protests against a hugely unpopular pension reform that President Emmanuel Macron’s government rammed through parliament without a vote. The local authorities have banned demonstrations along the Croisette and its surroundings during the festival, but opponents of the reform have vowed to get their message across.
The CGT union is preparing to stage a rally of hospitality workers, including staff from hotels, cafes and restaurants, in front of the famed Carlton hotel, whose guests this year include Scorsese. The rally, which will likely involve protesters banging saucepans to express their anger, is technically allowed because the front of the Carlton is a private area.
The CGT had earlier threatened to cut power during the festival, as well as at Roland-Garros and the Formula One GP in Monaco. Should it choose to do so for the screening of Jean-Luc Godard’s posthumous film – the mischievously titled “Trailer of the film that will never exist: Phony Wars” – it may just be the perfect tribute to the late icon of film, who famously pulled the curtain (literally) on the Cannes Film Festival during the heady days of May 1968.