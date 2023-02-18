Cyclone death toll in New Zealand rises to 11 as recovery continues

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand climbed to 11 on Sunday as thousands of people remained missing a week after the storm struck the country's North Island. The cyclone hit the North Island's uppermost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread devastation. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century. On Sunday, police said two more people had died in the hard-hit Hawke's Bay area in circumstances related to the cyclone, raising the death toll to 11. Some 5,608 people re...