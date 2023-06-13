Dad, his daughter set sights on climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to celebrate his 60th and fatherhood
Layne Pollard, of Gurnee, has a trifecta of milestones hitting around the same time. His doggy day care and grooming business, Central Bark, celebrated its 10-year anniversary this month, and he’ll be turning 60 on June 16, just two days before celebrating Father’s Day with his family stateside after having hiked Mount Kilimanjaro’s 19,341 feet in Tanzania. With his youngest daughter, Jorie Pollard, 26, by his side, Layne is adamant about not spending his 60th sitting around. So when Layne, an avid hiker, casually mentioned summiting the dormant volcano four years ago to Jorie, another hiking ...