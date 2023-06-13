Dad, his daughter set sights on climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to celebrate his 60th and fatherhood

“Mr. Amos has been a beloved member of our community for many years. He has also been an ardent supporter of our community and this sheriff's office,” the agency said in a news release obtained by the outlet.

“We take allegations of crimes very seriously. We can confirm that an allegation was made to the Custer County Sheriff's Office that Mr. Amos could be a victim of a crime," continued the release. "We are thoroughly investigating that allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Department of Human Services. We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his attorney.”

Shannon Amos, the actor’s daughter, expressed concern about her father’s care last month in an Instagram post.

“On May 14th, I would receive a distressing call: from my dad, sharing that he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain,” she wrote.

“Despite being out of the country, I arranged for help to reach him. ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread.

“The past two weeks shattered our world. My dad, a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation. We are collaborating with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice. Legal assistance is crucial to ensure their prosecution and protect my father's future. His home, stripped bare, necessitates a safe space for his return.”

Shannon Amos is soliciting funds to provide for her father’s ongoing care.

“This cruel reality bewilders us, but we hold onto hope,” she wrote. Every donation will be directed to a trust for my dad's care, legal fees, and aftercare. Help us win this battle, send love, and kindle hope for the day we can dance together again. Your support means the world, as we navigate this darkness, united in the belief that justice and healing will prevail.

