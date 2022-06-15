Damage control? Insiders come forward with details about Kim Guilfoyle’s $60K 'Stop the Steal' payout

Inside sources with knowledge of the controversy surrounding Kim Guilfoyle appear to be doing damage control in response to the reports raising questions about her $60,000 payout prior to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

A number of unnamed sources, who may likely be allies of Guilfoyle, have come forward with details about the origin of the reported $60,000 she allegedly received for her brief appearance at the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6.

According to Mediaite, the funds are said to have come from "a single wealthy donor." The latest claims come just days after Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, sparked a media firestorm when she divulged details about the five-figure payment to CNN's Jake Tapper.

According to Lofgren, Guilfoyle had received $60,000 for a speech that lasted all of "two and a half minutes” when she did the introduction for former President Donald Trump's appearance at the rally. On Tuesday, June 14, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman spoke with CNN where she revealed “People in Trumpworld are sharing that clip.”

“They are aghast that this is the amount of money that she got for a speech to introduce her boyfriend. They couldn’t really get over, I had one former adviser say to me, essentially, these were folks who were raising money in small amounts from retirees, telling them this was going to some legal fight that didn’t really happen,” Haberman said.

Hours later, two inside sources spoke with The Washington Post‘s Isaac Stanley-Becker and Beth Reinhard. Offering an explanation for the payout, they indicated that the fee paid to Guilfoyle had been siphoned through a political action committee known as through Turning Point Action and was paid by one donor.

For her appearance, she was compensated $60,000 by Turning Point Action, a conservative nonprofit led by Charlie Kirk, according to two people with knowledge of her compensation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity.



The two people said the sponsoring donor was Julie Fancelli, the 72-year-old daughter of the founder of the Publix grocery store chain.



Eight days before the Jan. 6 rally, Fancelli wired $650,000 to several organizations that helped stage and promote the event.

In addition to the reports about the payment Guilfoyle received, the House Select Committee also revealed Trump raised approximately $250 million for his "official election defense fund” that reportedly does not even exist.