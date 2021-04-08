‘Unhinged’: Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw mocked for calling companies opposing voter suppression ‘fascism’

Republican U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas is getting roundly criticized and mocked after attacking the growing number of major corporations publicly opposing voter suppression laws, like Georgia's, and calling their statements and actions "fascism."

Republicans increasingly are tossing around terms like "socialism," "communism," "cancel culture," and "fascism" without using them properly or even, as some on social media charged Crenshaw with, not even knowing what they actually mean.

Dictionary.com defines fascism as "a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism."

Elements of that sound far more like former President Donald Trump than companies speaking out against anti-democracy laws.

On Fox News Wednesday night Crenshaw claimed these companies are "venturing into territory that they don't understand, that they that they don't know that they know nothing about."

These companies, from Major League Baseball to Delta to Coca Cola, and more, are denouncing voter suppression, and they have very large legal teams to help them understand these laws.

"In an attempt to what – this is what I call the phenomenon that that's going on, it's it's progressive fascism, because what is fascism?" Crenshaw asks. "Well, it's the it's the it's the regimentation of the economy, of society, and it's the forced suppression of of your opposition. That's what's happening right now. The Democrats have successfully captivated the institutions, you know, pop culture, Hollywood, our education institutions and now our corporations into their own woke agenda," Crenshaw charges.

"This is fascism, right, and they use cancel culture as a tool to impose their fascism on us, and so they're always using this in these anti this 'Anti Fascist' labeling against the right, but they're the ones who actually engage in the tactics and it's time we expose that. That's really what's happening here and we should see it for what it is."

GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw compares corporations criticizing Republicans' voting restrictions to "fascism." pic.twitter.com/f9ggouQ8ne

— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) April 8, 2021

Many disagree with Crenshaw's claims, and mocked his lack of understanding and ignorance about society and the right – and the duty – these companies have to criticize unjust laws.

Everything is fascism to Crenshaw & his ilk - except the actual fascism they share seating with.

— Adam Henry Carrière (@CarriereHenry) April 8, 2021

Dan Crenshaw thinks cancel cultural is fascism. https://t.co/ofp6ckqOOJ

— Jake A Snider, Esq. 🇺🇸🧢 (@JakeASnider1) April 8, 2021

Dan Crenshaw uses the term 'fascism' like others within his party use 'socialism' and 'communism'. None of them have a clue what these terms actually mean.

They're simply angry that the world has evolved past them, leaving them in their bigoted boggy mire. https://t.co/aPff54nrOj — Bryan 🇺🇸 (@swimmerbr78) April 8, 2021

Does Dan Crenshaw know what fascism is?

— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 8, 2021

"My name is Dan Crenshaw, and I don't know what the word 'Fascism' means."

— Max Burbank (@max_burbank) April 8, 2021

Fascism doesn't mean what Dan Crenshaw thinks it means. He might want to look up the definition of terms, before he uses them. Fascism is much more akin to the agenda as manifested by the previous guy, and Crenshaw himself. https://t.co/OOrYmpJXhB

— M'Lynn Hartwell 🏳️🌈🎼 (@mlynn_hartwell) April 8, 2021

Dan Crenshaw couldn't pass a 4th grade history class. He thinks his tag words woke, cancel, fascism on his sound bites for FOX News makes his sound cool. It shows his ignorance. He is a disappointment, his state and family are so ashamed. The great state of Texas deserves better.

— Danielle Candela (@DanielleCandela) April 8, 2021

@DanCrenshawTX either doesn't know what the word fascism means or, more likely, just knows that FoxNews viewers don't know the definition of fascism. It's just a buzzword evoking a boogeyman. Crenshaw also screams "cancel culture" while Trump demands boycotts of US companies.🙄

— Only The Truth (@TantumVero) April 8, 2021

Fascism is a far-right form of government in which most of the country's power is held by one ruler and nationalism is promoted at all costs... Who in recent history does that remind you of and how often did Crenshaw support that guy? 🤔 https://t.co/ZagQAR7AOC

— Alexander Marks (@AlexMarksNV) April 8, 2021

Fascism? Fuck you, Dan Crenshaw. Fascism is limiting the voice of the body politic. Instead of suppressing the vote...why not earn it? If your policy is costing you votes...maybe you should examine your policy. https://t.co/t7vQz4EtsW

— Legbreaker (@Legbreaker4) April 8, 2021

“Fascism" Meaning: A political philosophy that exalts nation and often race above the individual. An authoritarian & nationalistic right-wing system of Government. Poor Rep. Crenshaw seems confused. He thinks the “Democrats" act like Facists. Bless his heart!#Trump https://t.co/kAXjKOPtav pic.twitter.com/xJXnCSlKfp

— Karen Farber (@Farbeka) April 8, 2021

Republicans pass a law. Private companies don't like the law, so they speak out against it. Republicans cry “fascism." https://t.co/xGqxb64GpO

— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 8, 2021