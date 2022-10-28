Dancer in Harvey Weinstein film testifies he sexually assaulted her in Puerto Rico in 2003
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, on Oct. 4, 2022. - ETIENNE LAURENT/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS

A dancer who worked as a body double in a movie produced by Harvey Weinstein testified Thursday that the filmmaker removed her top and masturbated during a 2003 sexual assault in Puerto Rico. The woman, identified as Ashley M., said at Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial in Los Angeles that she met Weinstein on the set of “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights.” The then-22-year-old dancer said she was “freaked out” after meeting the Oscar-winning film producer but agreed to go with him to his hotel because his then-assistant, Bonnie Hung, said she would remain with them the entire time. She said...