Darkened plane, silent overnight train: how Biden got to Kyiv

Biden ended the day back in Poland after another long train ride and was set to travel to Warsaw. (Evan Vucci / POOL/AFP)
President Joe Biden's surprise visit Monday morning to wartime Kyiv began in the dead of night at a military airport hangar outside Washington.
At 4:00 am (0900 GMT) Sunday -- unbeknown to the world's media, the Washington political establishment or American voters -- the 80-year-old Democrat boarded an Air Force Boeing 757, known as a C-32.
The plane, a smaller version of the one US presidents normally use on international trips, was parked well away from where Biden would usually board. And a telling detail: the shade on every window had been pulled down.
Fifteen minutes later, Biden, a handful of security personnel, a small medical team, close advisors, and two journalists who had been sworn to secrecy, took off en route to a war zone.
The US president is perhaps the most constantly scrutinized person on the planet.
Members of the press follow Biden wherever he goes -- whether to church or international summits. Every word he says in public is recorded, transcribed and published.
In this case, though, the usual pool of reporters, which for foreign trips would compromise 13 journalists from radio, TV, photo and written press organizations, was cut to one photographer and one writer.
The reporter, Sabrina Siddiqui from The Wall Street Journal, revealed -- once allowed by the White House to publish details -- that she and the photographer were summoned to Joint Base Andrews outside Washington at 2:15 am.
Their phones were confiscated -- not to be returned until Biden finally arrived in the Ukrainian capital about 24 hours later.
They flew for about seven hours from Washington to the US military base in Ramstein, Germany, for refueling. Here too, the window shades stayed down and they did not leave the plane.
The next flight was to Poland, landing in Rzeszow–Jasionka Airport. This may be a Polish airport, but since the Ukraine war it has also become an international hub for the US-led effort to arm the Ukrainians, funneling billions of dollars of weaponry and ammunition.
'Good to be back'
Up to this point, Siddiqui and the photographer, the Associated Press' Evan Vucci, had not seen Biden himself. That didn't change at the airport or when they got into a motorcade of SUVs.
Reporters traveling with Biden often go in motorcades, but something was very different about this one: no sirens or anything else to announce that the US president was headed to Przemysl Glowny -- the Polish train station near the Ukrainian border.
It was already 9:15 pm local time as they pulled up at a train. The journalists were told to board, still without laying eyes on Biden.
Running a route that has brought untold quantities of aid into Ukraine and untold numbers of Ukrainian civilians fleeing the other way, the train had about eight cars. Most of the people aboard, Siddiqui said, were "heavy security."
Biden is an avowed train buff.
He loves recounting his years of commuting by rail between Washington and home in Delaware when he was a senator, bringing up two young sons after their mother died in a car accident. One of his nicknames is "Amtrak Joe."
This 10-hour trip into Ukraine, though, was unlike any taken by a modern US president -- journeying into an active war zone where, unlike presidential visits to Afghanistan or Iraq, US troops are not the ones providing security.
The train rolled into Kyiv with the rising sun.
Biden, who had last visited the Ukrainian capital when he was vice president under Barack Obama disembarked at about 8:07 am.
Federal prosecutors are moving to seize money from the white supremacist who killed Charlottesville civil rights activist Heather Heyer in a vehicle-ramming attack during the neo-Nazi "Unite the Right" rally in 2017, reported CBS News on Monday.
"In court filings reviewed by CBS News, federal prosecutors in December told the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia that James Alex Fields Jr. had a total of $759.86 in his 'inmate trust account,' which prisoners can use to purchase snacks and goods from the prison commissary," reported Scott MacFarlane. "Fields protested the motion in a handwritten filing of his own last month, and the court set a deadline of Tuesday for the government to respond."
"In their December filing, prosecutors told the court that Fields has paid off only a tiny fraction of the $81,600 he owes in restitution and fines in his case. They said he continues to collect money by receiving transfers from 'various individuals,' whose names and identities are sealed," said the report. "The U.S. Attorney's Office in Charlottesville 'recently was informed that the defendant currently maintains substantial funds in his inmate trust account maintained by the [Bureau of Prisons],' prosecutors wrote. They asked the court to order that at least $650 from Fields's inmate account be transferred to pay down the fine and restitution balance he owes."
Fields' outside benefactors are unknown; however, the report noted, prosecutors believe some of them are his former associates in the "alt-right" and white nationalist movement.
A former resident of Maumee, Ohio, Fields plowed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters during the "Unite the Right" rally, where white nationalists marched in Charlottesville as city officials sought to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee.
He pleaded guilty to 29 federal hate crime charges in 2019, in return for federal prosecutors dropping a 30th charge which could trigger a death sentence.
Political comedian Bill Maher of "Real Time" on HBO, has been warning that U.S. democracy is in a state of crisis thanks to the MAGA movement and far-right Republicans who refuse to accept democratic election results they don't like. As Maher sees it, the type of authoritarian mindset one sees in figures like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan can also be found in MAGA Republicans who refuse to accept Joe Biden as a legitimately elected president.
Maher has been arguing that the U.S. dodged a major bullet when Republican Kari Lake (who lost to Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs) and many other like-minded election denialists were defeated in the 2022 midterms. But he also believes that U.S. democracy is far from out of the woods. During a commentary aired on Friday, February 17, Maher pointed to incivility during presidential State of the Union addresses as symptomatic of the threats that democracy is facing in the U.S.
"When someday soon, an actual brawl breaks out on the floor of Congress, don't say I didn't tell you it was coming," Maher told viewers. "And, oh yes, it's coming."
The "Real Time" host went on to show clips of actual fistfights during parliamentary sessions in other countries, followed by clips of booing and heckling during State of the Union addresses by U.S. presidents — including the heckling that President Joe Biden experienced from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and other MAGA Republicans during his recent SOTU speech. Maher said of Greene, "Honey, sit down. This is Congress, not the Waffle House at 3 in the morning."
Maher added, "As far as democracy goes, this stuff is the canary in the coal mine…. Here's who doesn't have parliament fights: countries with authoritarian rulers, because they just wouldn't allow it…. And the other kind of country that doesn't throw punches: real democracies like we used to be."
Maher stressed that when lawmakers are literally punching one another in the face, that is not a full-fledged dictatorship — not yet anyway — but is definitely a democracy in crisis.
"The places where fights break out are the places that aren't sure which one they are," Maher warned. "And that's where we're headed."
New Rule: Parliament Fights | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)
www.youtube.com
Yet beneath the hype lies a murky reality: In many cases, the price quotes that patients see on the website are higher than they’d get at their local pharmacy. It has to do with the segment Cuban is playing in — generic drugs — but also the layers of complexity peculiar to the American health system.
Right now, his company primarily sells generics, drugs that are no longer protected by patents that could ensure monopoly profits for big pharmaceutical companies. In most cases, it is the lowest-priced part of the pharma economy.
To examine a substantial slice of Cuban’s wares, KHN looked at all the medications and products offered on his site that start with the letter “A,” with each combination of strength, count, or quantity, and type of medication (e.g., capsule, tablet, or chewable gummies) available. It’s a sizable sample: As of early February, it amounted to 211 combinations.
KHN compared the prices for each variety of medication to the prices from other pharmacies for that same medication, as compiled by comparison-shopping discount site GoodRx. Focusing on the Washington, D.C., area, where KHN is based, the publication found lower prices in at least one pharmacy on GoodRx — which doesn’t include Cuban’s company in its comparisons — in 141 instances.
In the remaining 70 instances, Cuban’s operation had lower prices or was bested only by one-time offers. Where there were savings, they could be substantial. A Washingtonian taking aprepitant, an anti-nausea medication, could save hundreds of dollars using Cuban’s site.
The analysis was not comprehensive, as Cuban pointed out to KHN by email. In part, that’s because of the company’s pricing model: a 15% markup over manufacturers’ costs, plus $3 for labor per drug and $5 to ship each order.
Many generics are so cheap that the $5 shipping cost would swallow any small savings. Still, Cuban noted, bundling multiple drugs — all with one $5 shipping charge — might end up being cheaper overall.
Other regions of the country might have less favorable pricing. When presented with KHN’s analysis, Cuban thought cost comparisons might be better elsewhere. “Maybe in DC they were offering a Happy Hour special :),” he wrote, with attached screenshots comparing his site’s pricing of both 10 and 40 milligrams’ dosage of atorvastatin, a popular cholesterol drug, with the cost at a CVS in Dallas. (But searching in Dallas didn’t reveal better results: There was at least one online or brick-and-mortar option for each dosage and quantity with lower prices than Cuban’s company.)
So why are the prices not necessarily lower on Cuban’s site than elsewhere? It’s due to the peculiarities of the health care sector. While his Twitter bio declares he’s “dunking on the pharma industry,” what Cuban means is not what most people think he means.
“I view our competition not really so much as the actual generic pharmaceutical manufacturers themselves,” Cost Plus Drugs co-founder Dr. Alex Oshmyansky said in a podcast about pharmacies from March 2021.
Indeed, Oshmyansky said, they’re competing with pharmacy benefit managers and wholesalers.
Cuban’s bet so far, therefore, is less that drug manufacturers are inflating costs than that the companies in between — PBMs, wholesalers, and pharmacies — are.
And that bet is less likely to pay off for Cuban. Here’s why: PBMs negotiate costs over a basket of drugs for their clients — insurers and employers. They try to achieve a total drug-spend number per member of each plan. Optimizing the cost of each drug for each patient is not necessarily their goal.
So PBMs accept rebates from pharmaceutical companies and use other strategies that reduce spending (in theory) without necessarily reducing the price of individual drugs. Pharmacies, in turn, contract with multiple PBMs.
The price offered by PBMs can vary — day to day, sometimes. That’s why organizations like GoodRx (which aggregates prices across several outlets) and some independent pharmacies (which can acquire medications from wholesalers looking for higher volume) can opportunistically offer better prices on selected generics. It’s also why significantly lowering total drug spend is difficult.
Other large companies are trying other cost-lowering strategies. Amazon, for example, has launched a subscription service for members of its Prime club that provides for unlimited access to 53 generic medications. There’s substantial overlap between Amazon’s and Cuban’s list. If Amazon’s clout worries Cuban, he’s not saying so. “I won’t speak on the record about competitors,” he told KHN.
It’s common for large retailers — like Walmart — to offer low, fixed prices for many generics. There are also startups, like one called Renee, that offer subscription services for generics.
Cuban’s company occupies an unusual niche in the market. It’s not a pharmacy — it relies on Truepill, a digital mail-order company, for those services. It’s also not a PBM — though it has partnered with a few.
Cost Plus Drugs has started the process of building its own factory for generics, but right now critics wonder whether it’s really changing the supply chain. “They do not accomplish their mission of eliminating the middlemen as they do not yet manufacture anything and do not operate their own pharmacy, i.e., they are only middlemen,” concluded Kyle McCormick, who runs an independent pharmacy that also offers cash prices based on a similar markup over the cost of the drugs.
“It frustrates me that they claim to be innovating when all they are currently doing is doing things slightly better than incumbents,” he said.
Cuban often demonizes his competitors, GoodRx CEO Doug Hirsch said. “He's a TV personality and he does a great job at bottling the anger that consumers have,” he said, before conceding he was glad Cuban was in the market.
Indeed, the media blitz is a critical ingredient in the company’s success so far. Cuban has said his company doesn’t spend money on marketing. Some credit the size of his Twitter following (nearly 9 million accounts) or his ability to earn news coverage. Cuban credits word-of-mouth.
Although patients’ comments on social media are generally favorable, there are exceptions — and revealing ones. Elisabeth Bitros, a Generation X nurse’s aide from New Jersey, said she switched antidepressants to Cost Plus Drugs after her brick-and-mortar pharmacy tried to charge her hundreds of dollars. But Cuban’s company wasn’t perfect either, she said. A glitch delayed the refills for her antidepressant around the 2022 holiday season.
“This medication, you start to withdraw if you miss a dose,” she said. “I don't want to go through the holidays withdrawing!” But getting customer service from Cost Plus Drugs was challenging: It was hard to get hold of someone by phone. “It was all done electronically,” she said. After a few days of tag-teaming the service with her doctor, she went back to CVS.
Cuban declined to comment on Bitros’ case specifically on the record, but wrote: “We try to be very transparent about the fact that while we have operators that are available and we are always looking for exceptions that need personal attention and improving our support, we won't be the fastest or highest touch source.”
Cuban concluded: “That's just a reality that comes with being the low-cost provider.”
KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.