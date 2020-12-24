DC Comics is going back to the future
In DC’ s Future State, the new Amazing Amazon is Yara Flor, left, and the new Man of Steel is Jonathan Kent. - TNS

As 2021 begins, DC Comics is going back to the future. In a publishing initiative called “Future State,” every ongoing DC superhero title from “Action Comics” to “Wonder Woman” will go on hiatus in January and February, replaced by 26 titles featuring the descendants and legacies of today’s characters in various eras, from the immediate next generation to the end of time. When March arrives, most (but not all) of the regular titles will return in a trimmed-down line. Weird? Yes, but only on the surface. Once you know the background, it almost makes sense. First, this isn’t the first time that ...