Drug dealer admits backing plot in first guilty plea in assassination of Haiti’s president

Haitian President Jovenel Moise, seen here in 2018, was assassinated in 2021. - Riccardo Savi/Getty Images North America/TNS
MIAMI — A convicted Haitian drug trafficker pleaded guilty Friday to providing money to pay for weapons, food and lodging for Colombian commandos and others suspected of executing the fatal shooting of Haiti’s president, marking the first guilty plea in the murder conspiracy case in Miami federal court. Rodolphe Jaar, 50, who cooperated with U.S. investigators in a major cocaine smuggling probe a decade ago, is hoping that same strategy might help him avoid a potential life sentence for providing “material support” in the conspiracy to kidnap and kill Haitian President Jovenel Moïse on July 7,...