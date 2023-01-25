Defiant Indian students to hold more screenings of BBC documentary on Modi

The school board is set to vote on whether to fire the superintendent Wednesday during the meeting essentially. The superintendent was informed about the shooter having a gun at school ahead of the incident.

In fact, Zwerner contacted her family about an hour before being shot to say that she was worried about what the student might do and that administrators at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News weren't doing anything.

IN OTHER NEWS: Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes melts down over funding problems

Zwerner also wasn't the only teacher who informed administrators and expressed concern. In one incident, the student threatened to light a teacher on fire and watch her die, the Post reported. Everyone was ignored.

The school's solution has been to use metal detectors.

The parents have said that their son suffered from an "acute disability."



