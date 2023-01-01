Defiant Ukrainians cheer New Year as drones blasted from skies

By Gleb Garanich and Herbert Villarraga KYIV/DONETSK PROVINCE FRONT LINE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainians cheered from their balconies while their air defences blasted Russian missiles and drones out of the sky in the first hours of 2023, as Moscow saw in the new year by attacking civilian targets across Ukraine. Ukraine's Air Force command said it had destroyed 45 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight -- 32 of them on Sunday after midnight and 13 late on Saturday. That was on top of 31 missile attacks and 12 air strikes across the country in the past 24 hours. Russian President Vladimir Putin si...