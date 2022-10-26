Delta 'weaponized' mental health rules against a pilot. She fought back
A Delta Air Lines sign is displayed on the departures level at Los Angeles International Airport on August 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. - Mario Tama/Getty Images North America/TNS

SEATTLE — On Christmas Eve 2016, Karlene Petitt, an international long-haul pilot for Delta Air Lines, received a devastating letter that threatened to end her career. She had been grounded since March pending an evaluation by a company-assigned doctor. The letter informed her of his diagnosis: She was mentally unfit for duty and would not be permitted to fly again. Petitt had then been flying commercial jets for 35 years. She'd raised three children, earned a doctorate and two master's degrees and wrote a series of books, all while performing perfectly as a pilot. In early November of the pre...