Dem congressman posts horrific audio of violent death threat against family by caller praising ‘Trump 2024’
Trump supporters (Shutterstock)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California on Wednesday posted audio of a violent death threat against him and his family. The Congressman is married and the couple have three children. The speaker in the audio also calls for "all Democrats" to be killed, and ends with a call for "Trump 2024."

Swalwell is a popular target for the right. He is a former candidate for president, a very visible member of the Democratic Party, and is the Co-Chair of the House Democratic Steering Committee.

The audio is profane and gruesome. In it, a male voice can be heard hoping for decapitations of the Congressman, his wife, and their children. The language is graphic.

The voice also references President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, using horrifically racist slurs, along with Back Lives Matter, immigrants, and Democrats in general.

It also attacks the state of California and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, and then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

It ends with a repeated call of "Trump 2024!"

The audio is nearly two minutes long but appears to have been edited, with at least the beginning cut off.

"LISTEN to this death threat against my children," Swalwell urges. "Since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump, McCarthy, and MAGA Republicans are stoking violent rhetoric against lawmakers and law enforcement. Someone is going to get killed."

In 2019 Swalwell also posted a death threat he received. Fox News' Tomi Lahren mocked him on social media.

NCRM has opted to not embed the audio but it can be heard here.

